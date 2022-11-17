Pentucket Regional School Puts New Auditorium to Use with Production of ‘Into the Woods Jr.’

Pentucket Regional Middle-High School is unveiling its theatrical premiere of “Into the Woods Jr.” at the new middle-high school auditorium.

The auditorium, which seats 620 people, opened in September along with the rest of the school. The musical, directed by theatre teacher Rachel McGowan, is the first production to use the space. Pentucket Regional School District Superintendent Justin Bartholomew discussed the upcoming production during a recent interview on WHAV’s morning show.

“We’ve got our first, our very first production is coming up. It’s going to be ‘Into the Woods’ and it’ll be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2 and there’s two showings on Saturday, Dec. 3. So, there’s a matinee and I believe that matinee starts at two o’clock and I believe the other times on that Thursday, Friday and Saturday is seven o’clock,” he said.

“Into the Woods Jr.” follows a baker and his wife as they attempt to break a witch’s curse. Fairy tale characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood and others also make an appearance.

Tickets cost $10 and may be purchased at the door. Pentucket Regional Middle-High School is located at 24 Main St., West Newbury.

