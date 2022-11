Haverhill Public Library invites the public to participate in its open mic night tonight, either online or in-person.

It happens tonight, Nov. 17, from 7-8:30 p.m., online or at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Participants may perform in any way they prefer including singing, playing an instrument or reading poetry.

To register, click here. When registering, indicate whether you plan to attend online or in-person. Contact Brendan Kieran at [email protected] with any questions.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...