Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Presents 7th Annual Casino Royale Saturday

Casino Royale is back with more gambling, dancing and festivities for its seventh year, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, from 7-11 p.m., at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

Activities include charitable gambling and games, silent and live auctions, raffles, cocktails and dancing. Joe Murray of 98.5 The Sports Hub is the master of ceremonies and music will be played by DJ Tim Nutter.

Tickets cost $125 for general admission and $175 for a VIP option. To purchase tickets, click here.

