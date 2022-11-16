Tufts Medicine Care at Home Leads Free Workshops on Coping with the Holidays when Grieving

Tufts Medicine Care at Home, formerly Home Health Foundation, is offering several virtual and in-person workshops on coping with grief during the holiday season.

Virtual workshops take place Wednesday, Nov. 16, 11 a.m.-noon, and Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6-7 p.m., while in-person meetings are happening Thursdays, Nov. 17, Dec. 1, and Dec. 15, from 5-6:30 p.m., at St. Michael’s Parish, 196 Main St., North Andover.

A facilitator from Tufts Medicine Care at Home’s licensed bereavement staff is leading each workshop. All sessions are free and open to the public.

To register, call 978-552-4510. To learn more, visit careathome.org.

