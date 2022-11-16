Leaving the Streets Ministries Opens Second Location with Ribbon Cutting Thursday

Leaving the Streets Ministries is cutting a ceremonial ribbon Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of its second Haverhill location.

The ceremony is Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m., at 200 Primrose St., Haverhill.

Leaving the Streets Ministries is a church with a focus on helping youth and adults struggling with addiction, poverty, homelessness, gang involvement and previous incarceration. It offers physical, spiritual and emotional mentoring along with assistance with housing, employment, detox programs, family issues, emergency services and transportation.

To learn more, visit leavingthestreetsministry.network.

