Bartlett School and Assessment Center Puts on Food Drive During Holiday Season

Haverhill’s Bartlett School and Assessment Center is asking for canned goods and non-perishable items for its food drive throughout November and December.

Donations may be delivered Mondays through Fridays, between 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Bartlett School, 551 Washington St., Haverhill. Food should be dropped off before or between the two drop off dates: Monday, Nov. 21, and Thursday, Dec. 22.

All donations will be taken to Liz Murphy Open Hand Pantry or St. James’ and St. Joseph’s Churches.

For any questions, call 978-469-8735.

