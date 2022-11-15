North Shore Holiday Light Show Returns to Haverhill’s Crescent Farm Through the End of December

The North Shore Holiday Light Show returns to Crescent Farm for its third season starting Friday and remains until the end of December.

The display, operated by the business, Bold Media of Hauppauge, New York, opens Friday, Nov. 18, and continues every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 31. Tours are also available weekdays during the week of Christmas and the week after. Hours usually range from 5-9 p.m. but vary depending on the day.

Attendees may experience the light show by driving through a designated one-mile path decorated with holiday-themed light displays. Crescent Farms also offers hot chocolate and warm apple cider donuts following the display.

General admission costs $25 per car; VIP admission, which allows guests to arrive on any day without needing to pick a time in advance, costs $30 per car; and a season pass costs $62.50 per car.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit holidaylightshow.com.

