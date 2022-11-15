National Grid Discusses Energy Bills and Planning Tonight at Haverhill Citizen’s Center

National Grid representatives are offering tips and information on energy cost assistance for the general public tonight at the Haverhill Citizen’s Center.

The program takes place from 4-7 p.m., at the Citizen’s Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Assistance program experts and National Grid representatives say they will discuss managing energy bills and saving money on energy, especially during the winter. Visitors may learn more about programs such as discount rates, payment plans, budget billing and more.

Representatives from local community action program agency for fuel assistance services, agency for low-income energy efficiency services and CLEAResult for moderate/market rate income Mass Save will also be in attendance.

