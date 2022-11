Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Holds ‘Networking at Noon’ Luncheon at Casa Blanca

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce invites members and nonmembers to attend a “Networking at Noon” lunch today at Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant.

It takes place today, Nov. 15, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Casa Blanca Mexican Restaurant, 2 Essex St., Haverhill.

Guests can expect a buffet including assorted quesadillas, boneless wings, nachos, roll taquitos, complimentary soft drinks and a cash bar.

Attendance costs $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. To register, call 978-686-0900 or click here.

