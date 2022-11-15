Haverhill Public Library Hosts ‘Forcing Bulbs’ Gardening Program

Megan Hemenway

Haverhill Public Library is partnering up with Master Gardener Kathi Gariepy to talk about adding color and fragrance to the home during the winter months.

“Forcing Bulbs” takes place tonight, Nov. 15, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., in the auditorium of Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Gariepy will discuss forcing, the practice of planting flowers outside of their natural season, and which bulbs are best to force during the winter.

To register, click here. For questions, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or [email protected].

