Wreaths Across America Returns to Hilldale Cemetery; Organizers Seek Sponsors by Nov. 30

For the sixth year in a row, Hilldale Cemetery is participating in the Wreaths Across America Program with an end-of-the-month goal of having a wreath sponsored for each of the 474 veteran graves there.

The Wreaths Across America Committee is again asking for community’s support, seeking sponsors at $15 per wreath.

“These wreaths send a reminder to all that they are not forgotten, and that as a community will always remember them, honor them and teach our youth about their service and the sacrifice they each made to ensure our freedoms,” organizers said.

Wreaths may be sponsored in remembrance of a loved one or in honor of a veteran. They are only placed on veterans’ gravestones in Hilldale Cemetery.

Currently the committee has a little less than half of the wreaths needed, and are working to meet the deadline of Nov. 30. Wreaths may be ordered online at HilldaleWreaths.com or by requesting a form by emailing Tammy Dobrosielski at [email protected] or calling 978-305-2239.

At the invitation of Councilor Melinda E. Barrett, Dobrosielski is scheduled to address the City Council Tuesday night.

A Wreaths Across America ceremony takes place Saturday, Dec. 17, at noon, assembling around the flagpole on Soldier’s Hill. The public ceremony will feature eight ceremonial wreaths, representing each branch of the armed forces, including the POW/MIAs, Merchant Marines and the newly formed Space Force. Each will be decorated with a red bow, an American Flag and a service flag to represent each branch of the military.

Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit, 501(c) (3) with sponsorships being tax-deductible.

