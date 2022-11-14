State Awards Grant to Methuen Coworking Space for Entrepreneurs

A collaborative workspace in Methuen is getting a nearly $27,000 boost from the state to encourage entrepreneurial efforts.

Jacqueline Business Services of Methuen was formally awarded $26,807 from the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development. The company will add two bathrooms to meet building codes in the coworking section of its building, allowing the entire building to be used as a collaborative workspace. The company was one of 39 organizations in 23 communities sharing $1.2 million in grants.

“Communities across Massachusetts are realizing the power of collaborative workspaces and their ability to energize local economies,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “We are thrilled to award nearly $1.2 million to support collaborative workspaces of all types that will empower innovators across various sectors to build relationships, access equipment and grow their businesses.”

Undersecretary of Community Development Ashley Stolba, Assistant Secretary for Communities and Programs Juan Vega and MassDevelopment Vice President of Community Investment Shyla Matthews were joined by state and local officials in Holyoke last Wednesday to celebrate the Collaborative Workspace Program awards.

“The Commonwealth’s economy works best when companies and entrepreneurs can work together to spur innovation and bring new ideas to life,” said Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito. “Collaborative workspaces provide the space and tools to make this happen, and our administration is proud to support the build-out and development of these facilities across Massachusetts.”

Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy explained the program supports commercial kitchens, makerspaces and shared offices to give entrepreneurs and emerging businesses the space and tools they need to grow.

MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera noted that “Since 2014, nearly $11 million in grants have helped artist and maker spaces, collaborative kitchens, incubators and other coworking organizations study feasibility, purchase equipment, and improve facilities.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...