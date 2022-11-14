Puzzle Swap Week Returns to Nevins Memorial Library in Methuen

Methuen’s Nevins Memorial Library is bringing back its six days of puzzle swaps starting today.

The swap begins today, and ends Saturday, Nov. 19. It takes place from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday. Visitors should meet in the Fireplace Room at Nevins Memorial Library, 305 Broadway, Methuen.

Those interested in taking home new puzzles or donating completed ones are welcome to join. Attendees are asked to make sure all pieces of their puzzles are present before swapping. To help, seal puzzle boxes with tape or put all pieces in a plastic bag within the box.

Those with questions may call the library at 978-686-4080.

