MakeIT Haverhill Job Fair Thursday Adds Bank, Nonprofits Posts to Employment Availability

Positions at a bank and two nonprofits join the availability of manufacturing, warehouse, driving and other jobs showcased at the latest MakeIT Haverhill job fair this Thursday afternoon.

Employers include Bank of New England, Community Action, Opportunity Works, Beacon Mobility and NRT Bus, Bradford Industries, Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods and Monogram Foods.

Organizers say the event allows residents to meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers. The job fair takes place Thursday, Nov. 17, from 4-6 p.m., at MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Besides participating employers, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council will be on hand to discuss free citizenship classes and other community-based services. Haverhill Public Library staff will also signup residents for library cards, discuss library services and have books to take home.

MassHire will also be available to discuss its job matching and training opportunities.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...