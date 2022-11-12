Haverhill Junior Hillies Play Londonderry Lancers Sunday in Football Playoffs

The Haverhill Junior Hillies Youth Football team has made the playoffs.

On Sunday, the Hillies play the undefeated powerhouse Londonderry Lancers. The Hillies, 4-4, were beaten twice by Londonderry, but are betting for an upset.

“The young program is developing well,” said Head Coach Bryan Faulkner. The Junior Hillies play in the Northeast Junior High Football League. Teams from around southeastern New Hampshire and northern Massachusetts are members.

“These are great kids who are respectful and work hard every week,” Faulkner said. “I’m very proud of them.” He added, “We have a good team that has matured over the years and become competitive. Most of the kids are eighth graders and have been playing together for three years.”

The Junior Hillies field fifth- and sixth-grade teams and junior varsity and varsity teams from the seventh and eighth grades.

The Junior Hillies travel to play the Londonderry Lancers Sunday morning at 11, ay Londonderry High School, 295 Mammoth Road, Londonderry, N.H.

