Former Haverhill City Councilor, Police Sgt. David Hall Dies at 85

Former Haverhill City Councilor and Police Sgt. David E. Hall died Thursday at age 85.

For 38 years, Hall served on the Haverhill Police Department, retiring as a sergeant in 2002. He began as a reserve officer in 1964 and became a permanent officer in 1967. Following retirement, he was elected to the Haverhill City Council for eight years.

Following his tenure as a city councilor—and despite his frequent scrutiny of the mayor’s office—Hall volunteered in Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s office, helping residents navigate City Hall and resolve issues.

He was born in Haverhill on Oct. 22, 1937, son of the late Almon and Thelma (Clough) Hall.

Hall was educated in the Haverhill School system and graduated from Haverhill High School. He went on to attend Northern Essex Community College and Northeastern University. He was a proud lifetime member of Haverhill Elks # 165 and adored his two labs, Tanner and Sammy.

He is survived by his former wife, Patricia (Dupree) Hall of Haverhill; daughter, Alison Hall of Haverhill and her fiancé, Luke Gorham of Roslindale; sister, Jean (Hall) Masera of Haverhill; and several nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. He is predeceased by his brothers, the late Richard Hall and Alan Hall.

His calling hours are Monday, Nov. 14, from 4-6 p.m., the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St., Haverhill. His funeral service is Tuesday, Nov.15, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Walnut Cemetery, Haverhill.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Hall’s memory may be made to the Haverhill Police Relief Association, 40 Bailey Boulevard, Haverhill, MA 01830 or the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.

