Temple Emanu-El Offers Online Presentation Sunday with Author Jennifer Anne Moses

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El presents an online presentation Sunday with author Jennifer Anne Moses about her short story collection “The Man Who Loved His Wife.”

The presentation takes place Sunday, Nov. 13, at 10 a.m., online.

Moses has written seven books of fiction and non-fiction as well as a collection of poetry scheduled for publication in 2023. “The Man Who Loved His Wife” includes short stories written in the Yiddish tradition and grapples with what it means to be Jewish in the modern world.

To register, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...