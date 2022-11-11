Haverhill Police Promote Landry to Lieutenant and Boyle to Sergeant

Jamie Landry and Bethany Boyle have both received promotions from the Haverhill Police Department to lieutenant and sergeant respectively.

Landry has been a member of the department since January 2007. He was promoted to sergeant in April of 2019 and recently has been serving as provisional lieutenant since August. Landry will be assigned as the officer in command and street supervisor on the late-night shift.

Boyle has been a member of the department since June 2014. In her new rank as sergeant, she will be assigned as a street supervisor on the late-night shift.

In a statement, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone said “Both Lt. Landry and Sgt. Boyle have served the City of Haverhill honorably and with distinction in their previous assignments, and they have both proven they are prepared and qualified to take on their new roles as Shift commander and Street supervisor respectively. The Haverhill Police Department and citizens of Haverhill are fortunate to have officers of their caliber serving Haverhill.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...