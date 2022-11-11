Groveland Council on Aging Presents the American Revolution with Local Historian Lee Thomas

The Groveland Council on Aging is offering a free presentation on the American Revolution from native Groveland historian Lee Thomas.

The presentation takes place Monday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m., at the Groveland Council on Aging, 183 Main St., Groveland.

Thomas will offer an informational program on the background of the epic political and military struggle waged between 1765 and 1783 when 13 of Britain’s North American colonies rejected its imperial rule.

Light refreshments are available. Sign up is required.

To register, call 978-372-1101.

