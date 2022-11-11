Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe Offers Traditional Food and Gift Baskets at Annual Fall Bazaar

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe hosts its annual fall bazaar with traditional Armenian food and activities.

The festival takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from noon-6 p.m., at the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Armenian food and pastries include kebab, spinach pies and more. Booths and tables are also offering information on Sunday school and selling souvenirs and Armenian cookbooks.

Visitors may pay $2 to participate in a raffle for the chance to win $200, $300 or $500. Gift baskets are also being given away. Attendees may buy 10 tickets for $5. The drawings will occur the day of and the winners need not be present.

For each sale, $1 will be donated to Armenian families of soldiers killed in action. For more information visit farusa.org.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact the church at 978-372-9227.

