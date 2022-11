The Museum of Printing in Haverhill invites the community to enjoy an afternoon with famous type designer Matthew Carter.

The presentation and reception happen Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

Each attendee receives a free commemorative poster of Carter’s typefaces.

Tickets are $50 for members of the Museum of Printing and American Printing History Association, New England Chapter, while non-member tickets cost $100.

To register, click here.

