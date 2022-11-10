Haverhill Kiwanis Return This Weekend with 7th Annual Turkey Drop at Garrison Golf Center

The Seventh annual Haverhill Kiwanis Turkey Drop is back just in time for Thanksgiving and to support local charities.

Inspired in part by what would become a legendary 1978 Thanksgiving episode of the television show “WKRP in Cincinnati,” 100 rubber turkeys will fall from a helicopter Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1:30 p.m., over 400 sponsored squares at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

It is expected to go smoother than the television chapter called “Turkeys Away,” when WKRP newsman Les Nessman reported the turkey drop.

“Oh my god, they’re turkeys. Johnny, can you get this? They’re crashing to the Earth right in front of our eyes. One just went through the windshield of a parked car. This is trouble. Everyone is running around pushing each other. Oh my goodness. Oh, the humanity.”

For $10, community members may purchase a ticket with a number that corresponds to a square on a landing grid. For every rubber turkey that lands in that square, the ticket holder wins a prize.

Those interested may pick up tickets from a variety of locations including Haverhill Bank, 180 Merrimack St.; Pentucket Bank, 1 Merrimack St.; Deborah Conner CPA, 8 Salem St.; from any Kiwanis member; or by visiting the Haverhill Kiwanis Facebook page.

No turkeys will be harmed during the stunt, contrary to the remorse expressed by WKRP General Manager Arthur Carlson during the fictitious television episode. “As God is my witness, I thought turkeys could fly.”

