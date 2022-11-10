Greater Haverhill Chamber Plans Annual Dodgeball Tournament in Support YMCA Giving Tree

The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is seeking teams to play in its Annual Dodgeball Tournament at the end of the month.

Those ready to play may create their own teams of six to eight people or join one. Others are encouraged to attend and cheer on their favorites.

The Business After Hours, taking place Wednesday, Nov. 30, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Plaistow YMCA, 175 Plaistow Road, Plaistow, N.H., supports the YMCA Giving Tree. Tickets are $10 each or bring an unwrapped toy and play for free.

Register online at haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663.

