First Light Foundation Performs Educational Time Travel Experience at Haverhill Public Library Saturday

First Light Foundation Director Annawon Weeden visits Haverhill Public Library this weekend to perform an educational time travel experience called “First Light Flashback.”

It takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2-3 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Attendees can expect a theatrical role play performance focusing on the time before colonization. Audience members may experience arriving to America, meeting the inhabitants of Turtle Island including Squanto and feeling the tensions of King Phillip and slavery. Audience participation is encouraged.

To reserve a space, click here. For any questions, contact Brendan Kieran at 978-373-1586, ext. 608 or [email protected].

