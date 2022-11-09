Stevens Library Presents ‘Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women’ Featuring Patricia Harris

Patricia Harris discusses “Lessons from Trailblazing New England Women” during an online presentation sponsored by Stevens Memorial Library of North Andover.

The lecture takes place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 7-8 p.m., online.

Harris’ presentation is based on her new book, “New England’s Notable Women: Stories and Sites of Trailblazers and Achievers.” Her stories include Narragansett tribal historian Princess Red Wing, Boston critic Isabella Stewart Gardner, environmentalist Rachel Carson and others.

Harris and her husband David Lyon have written more than 30 books on travel, food and art including their most recent title, “Boston’s Historic Hub: A Tour of the Metro Region’s Top National Landmarks.” Harris says she has a personal interest in exploring and celebrating women making their mark on the world. More of her work can be found on hungrytravelers.com.

To register, click here. For any questions, contact the reference desk at 978-688-9505, ext. 42016.

