Northern Essex Community College Presents ‘Proof’ by David Auburn This Weekend

Northern Essex Community College presents several performances of the play “Proof” by David Auburn this weekend.

Performances begin Thursday, Nov. 10, at 4 p.m., and continue on Friday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., at Northern Essex Community College, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill.

“Proof” follows a troubled young woman, Catherine, grieving her brilliant but unstable mathematician father. With the arrival of her estranged sister and her father’s former student, Catherine must face the question of how much of her father’s madness or genius she inherited.

Tickets cost $20 for general admission, $10 for students and seniors and $15 for veterans. The veteran’s discount is available only for the Friday, Nov. 11 performance.

For any questions, call Brianne Beatrice at 781-254-6913.

