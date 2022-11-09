Haverhill Police Charge Boston Police Officer with Drugged Driving

A Boston police officer was charged by Haverhill Police Monday afternoon with driving while under the influence of drugs.

An arrest log shows 55-year-old Christopher M. Long of York, Maine, was arrested just after 2 p.m. on Howard Street. In a press release, Boston police said Long is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit.

“These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We will hold members of our department who violate the law accountable,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael A. Cox.

The statement said Long was arrested by officers of the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit. Boston Police Bureau of Professional Standards opened an investigation.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...