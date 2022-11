The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at Raff’s Café this weekend in observance of Veterans Day.

The breakfast is happening Friday, Nov. 11, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., at Raff’s Café, 620 Primrose St., Haverhill.

Veterans should bring their military ID, past or present.

