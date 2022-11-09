Finegold Defeats DeFranco in Senate Race; Mirra Barely Holds on; Ramos Takes Vacant Seat

The old adage “signs don’t vote” appears to have been proven in Democratic incumbent Sen. Barry R. Finegold’s win against Haverhill upstart Salvatore P. DeFranco.

Finegold, who declined to debate his Republican opponent, won re-election despite a dramatically reconfigured district that saw him gain Haverhill, Amesbury, Andover, Merrimac part of North Andover and Wilmington, but lose Lawrence and Dracut. DeFranco appeared to have secured more sign locations, but still lost his home city by a little more than 200 votes in unofficial results.

Finegold, who had the support of Haverhill’s elected Democrats, won the biggest community in the Gerrymandered district, 7,521-7,314.

Finegold will be joined in the Senate by Democrat Pavel Payano, who won the new majority minority district serving Lawrence, Methuen and parts of Haverhill, in September. He had no Republican opponent for the final.

In the 14th Essex District, Democrat Adrianne Ramos of North Andover appeared poised to take the job of state representative. Republican Joseph G. Finn, also of North Andover, took Boxford and Groveland, while Ramos took Amesbury and North Andover as of news deadline. Incumbent Rep. Christina A. Minicucci opted to step down after the district dropped Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence.

Second Essex District incumbent, Rep. Lenny Mirra, a Georgetown Republican, appears to have retained his also redistricted seat, but by a mere 84 votes. According to unofficial tallies, Mirra won 11,599 votes to Hamilton Democrat Kristin E. Kassner’s 11,515.

