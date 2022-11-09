Driscoll Funeral Home to Again Provide VFW Santa Parade  Parking Sunday, Nov. 20

Those participating in or viewing the 58th Annual VFW Santa Parade again have an off-street parking option near the start of the parade route.

Driscoll Funeral Home is offering its recently expanded parking area to Santa Parade guests and restrooms at 309 S. Main St., opposite Northpoint College during the parade Sunday, Nov. 20.

Those taking advantage of the parking area are asked to bring a canned good or make a donation to benefit the Angelo Petrozzelli Food Pantry at Sacred Hearts Parish.

Streets in the area close around 12:30 p.m. for the duration of the parade.

The parade, with “Santa’s Ugly Christmas Sweater Party,” as its theme features professional rugby player Cameron “Cam” Davidowicz as grand marshal. The parade route begins at Caleb Dustin Hunking School and runs along Route 125, crosses Basiliere Bridge, turns left onto Merrimack Street and right onto Emerson Street. The procession ends on Ginty Boulevard. Shuttle buses donated by NRT are also available to move between the beginning and end and vice versa.

