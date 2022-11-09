DiZoglio Achieves Political Milestone with State Auditor Win in Mostly Female State Leadership

Sen. Diana DiZoglio of Methuen achieved a Merrimack Valley political milestone Tuesday, winning statewide elected office, taking the job of auditor.

She triumphed over Republican Anthony Amore in Tuesday’s final election, after beating Democratic party favorite Chris Dempsey in September’s primary.

DiZoglio ruffled feathers in the state Senate with her frequent criticisms of the legislature’s secretive processes, extended State House closing during the pandemic and failure to ban non-disclosure agreements among other hot button issues. Apparent fears of such an independent personality sitting in the powerful constitutional position may have cost her early endorsements from sitting Auditor Suzanne M. Bump, Senate President Karen E. Spilka and her predecessor, Sen. Kathleen O’Connor Ives.

It remains to see whether belatedly winning Democratic leadership support will weaken DiZoglio’s resolve to audit the legislature itself.

In his concession, Amore said he wishes DiZoglio “nothing but the best in her new role. He added he is “honored to have had the opportunity to raise important issues about accountability and transparency during this past year.”

The Methuen Democrat joins an historic, female-dominated leadership of the state with, as of January, Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll, Attorney General Andrea Campbell and Treasurer Deborah Goldberg. William Francis Galvin was re-elected as secretary of the Commonwealth.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...