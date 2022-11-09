Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point, Congregation Temple Emanuel Receive Security Grants

Haverhill’s Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point and Congregation Temple Emanuel of Andover are among 37 nonprofit, faith-based organizations statewide to receive federal grants to improve physical security and protect against terroristic and hate-fueled attacks.

Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point was awarded $125,000 and Congregation Temple Emanuel, $150,000, from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Nonprofit Security Grant Program. In Massachusetts, the money is managed by the state Office of Grants and Research of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.

“Protecting our Commonwealth means protecting the organizations that are the pillars of our communities. We are committed to ensuring that these nonprofits and houses of worship are protected and that everyone can feel safe when they gather and worship,” said Gov. Charlie Baker during last week’s fourth Annual Faith-Based Organizations Safety and Security Seminar in Southbridge.

The money was part of a pool totaling more than $4.1 million. Grants were awarded through a competitive application process to nonprofits determined to be at high risk of a terror attack or hate crime.

“These grants ensure that nonprofit institutions where community members gather have the resources that they need to improve security. Ensuring the right to gather safely and to practice faith without fear is fundamental to our public safety goals,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy.

Office of Grants and Research Executive Director Kevin Stanton added, “Gathering places such as houses of worship have unique security needs. The grants awarded through this program will help the recipients increase the security of their facilities while continuing to provide the open and welcoming gathering places their communities rely on.”

