Pentucket Kiwanis Hosts Annual Wine Tasting to Benefit Zins Playground Rebuild, More

The Pentucket Kiwanis is returning with its annual wine tasting to raise money for the rebuilding of Zins Playground in Riverside and other charitable endeavors and scholarships.

The tasting takes place Thursday, Nov. 10, from 6-8 p.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

All wines for tasting are available for purchase only at Maria’s Restaurant either by the bottle or case/partial cases. Attendees may also enjoy live jazz, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, door prizes and a buffet.

A $45 donation is required per person and $325 donation for a table of eight. Tickets may be purchased at the door, through the Kiwanis of Pentucket Paypal account, through Eventbrite, or checks may be mailed to Pentucket Kiwanis Club, Washington Square #123, Haverhill MA, 01831.

Sponsorships are available and may be inquired after by emailing [email protected].

