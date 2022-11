The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join members in seeing the Boston Celtics play the Orlando Magic at TD Garden in December.

The game takes place Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at TD Garden, Boston.

Tickets are $59.99 each, and seats are located in Balcony Section 308. Payment must accompany orders and no refunds or cancellations are available.

To register, click here.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...