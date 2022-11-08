Greater Lawrence Family Health Holds COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic at Consentino School

Greater Lawrence Family Health is offering a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for the public Saturday.

The clinic is open Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages five and up and flu vaccines for everyone ages three and up.

Massachusetts residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.

