Greater Lawrence Family Health Holds COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinic at Consentino School

Megan Hemenway By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Greater Lawrence Family Health is offering a COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic for the public Saturday.

The clinic is open Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at Dr. Albert B. Consentino School, 685 Washington St., Haverhill.

COVID-19 vaccines are available for everyone ages five and up and flu vaccines for everyone ages three and up.

Massachusetts residents receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $75 gift card while supplies last. Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointment is needed.

Comments are closed.