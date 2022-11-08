American Legion Post 122 Observes Veteran’s Day with Parade and Ceremony in Methuen

American Legion Post 122 invites the public to honor America’s veterans with a Veteran’s Day parade and ceremony in Methuen.

The parade takes place Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 10 a.m., from the American Legion Post, 200 Broadway, Methuen.

The route begins north on Broadway, turns left onto Hampshire Street, left onto Lowell Street and then left onto Grove Street. The ceremony takes place at the Legion Memorial Plot in Walnut Grove Cemetery. The parade returns via the same route.

To register, contact John Dowd at 978-683-9959 or Tom Hargreaves at [email protected]. The deadline to register is Nov. 4.

