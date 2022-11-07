Temple Emanu-El Explores Yiddish Culture with Yiddish Theater Past and Present Tonight

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El is exploring Yiddish culture with a presentation on Yiddish Theater Past and Present.

The talk is tonight, Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:30 p.m., online.

Professor Debra Caplan will discuss a brief history of Yiddish theater from its origins in the 1870s to its contemporary expressions today. She will also explore Yiddish theater’s greatest plays and playwrights and complete an analysis of the present and future of Yiddish stage.

Caplan is a Yiddish theater historian currently working as associate professor of theater at Baruch College, City University of New York. She has written a book about Yiddish theater entitled “Yiddish Empire: The Vilna Troupe, Jewish Theater, and the Art of Itinerancy” and is currently working on a biography of Molly Picon and an edited collection called “The Dybbuk Century: The Jewish Play that Possessed the World.” She also co-founded the Digital Yiddish Theatre Project which applies digital tools to the study of Yiddish theater.

To register, click here.

