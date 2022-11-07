Covanta Haverhill Donates Third U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box; AMVets and VFW Host

Covanta Haverhill has donated its third U.S. Flag retirement drop box to aid residents properly dispose of worn flags in a dignified manner.

The new outdoor drop box is located outside AMVets Post 147 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29, at 576 Primrose St., Haverhill. The two veterans’ organizations worked with Covanta to secure the container. The flag retirement box is located in the front of the building at the curb and available 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week.

“Old Glory, most commonly known as the American flag, is a representation of freedom, liberty and the struggle of independence that has been fought and paid for by those who have served in our Armed Forces. It should be no surprise that two local veteran organizations in Haverhill have worked together to add another flag retirement bin in the city,” the organizations said in a release. “Covanta continues to be a great partner and friend with the veteran community in Haverhill. Responsible for multiple flag retirement bins around Haverhill, annual support of the VFW Haverhill Santa Parade, helping launch a maintenance program at Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park and so much more.”

Covanta Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden, said, “We are a company filled with veterans, so it is only natural that we not only support but participate in honoring them in any way we can.”

Covanta previously placed boxes at a newly landscaped area at the end of the Ward Hill Connector near the company and convenient to Interstate 495 and Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St.

Another U.S. flag retirement drop box was established by the Haverhill Exchange Club in Bradford at Driscoll Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., along busy Route 125.

