The Timberlane Performing Arts Center is offering a free concert Sunday to honor all veterans.

The concert takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 30 Greenough Road, Plaistow N.H.

The Timberlane Community Concert Band is set to perform and Electrician’s Mate 2nd class, submarine service, John Henry McArdle is the guest speaker.

To reserve tickets, call 603-257-5257. For any questions, email [email protected].

