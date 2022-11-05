Methuen Memorial Music Hall Presents Big Band Music with Shriners Swing Band Sunday

Methuen Memorial Music Hall brings back the Big Band era with the Shriners Swing Band.

The performance takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 3 p.m., at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.

The Shriners Swing Band is a 17-piece big band that has raised funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children for more than 50 years. The band’s repertoire includes classic tunes from the Big Band era with more contemporary compositions arranged for the classic swing band instrumentation of five saxophones, four trombones, four trumpets and a rhythm section. The band also features a vocalist.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children. They may be purchased at the door or at mmmh.brownpapertickets.com.

