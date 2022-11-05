Essex County Ghost Project and Alpha E Consulting Host Benefit Ghost Hunt Sunday in Haverhill

The Essex County Ghost Project is teaming up with Alpha E Consulting to host a ghost hunt to benefit local Stephanie Boyd in finding a new liver.

Family-friendly activities take place Sunday, Nov. 6, at 5 p.m., at Hilldale Cemetery, 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

First, attendees may take $10 photos with Rocky Morrison from Clean River and the ECTO 1 Ghostbuster’s car. Then, the ghost hunt begins with a talk from local psychic Angie D’Anjou, followed by investigating the cemetery and holding crypt.

Ghost hunting tools will be available such as pendulums, spirit boxes and more. Guests are asked to bring their own cameras and recording devices.

Tickets are $15 per person and all proceeds benefit Stephanie Boyd and her family in looking for a liver transplant.

For any questions, contact Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...