UMass Lowell Poll Shows Auditor Candidate DiZoglio Likely to Join Democratic Sweep Next Week

A new poll by UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion predicts a Democratic party sweep of Massachusetts statewide constitutional offices during next Tuesday’s final election.

Locally, Sen. Diana DiZoglio leads security professional Anthony Amore 44% to 29% in the race for state auditor in what was expected to be the closest of the statewide races. All other candidates in the state auditor’s race have less than 5% support, and 19% are undecided. Political science Associate Professor John Cluverius, director of survey research at the Center for Public Opinion, said Democrats may sweep all four Massachusetts constitutional positions in the 2022 midterm election, according to the latest findings of UMass Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion.

“Maura Healey is set to break the curse that has bedeviled sitting attorneys general for more than half a century,” Cluverius said.

Attorney General Healey’s lead over former state Rep. Geoff Diehl stands at 59% to Diehl’s 32%, while Libertarian Kevin Reed polled at 3% in the race for governor. Less than .5% of likely Massachusetts voters say they support another candidate and 6% remained undecided two weeks ahead of the midterm.

A June 2022 UMass Lowell Center for Public Opinion poll reported a similar margin, even as many more mid-summer respondents reported being undecided.

Healey leads Diehl across all income, race, gender, education and age categories. Men favor Healey 50% to 39% while women favor Healey 66% to 26%.

In the race for attorney general, former Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell leads with 55% to attorney Jay McMahon’s 28% sand Democratic incumbent Bill Galvin holds at 58% vs. activist Rayla Campbell’s 24% and Green/Rainbow care worker Juan Sanchez’s 3% for secretary of state. Earlier elections this year paired running mates Kim Driscoll with Healey and Leah Cole Allen with Diehl as nominees for lieutenant governor and therefore not polled in the latest Center for Public Opinion findings.

Even though he is set to retire, and Democrats may likely sweep the state-level midterms, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker remains popular among both parties. Uniting Bay Staters, he is more popular among Democrats, 82%, than he is his own party, 57%.

Among ballot questions, the UMass Lowell poll shows voters choosing “yes” to all ballot questions. Question 1, described as the millionaire’s tax, is set to pass 61% to34%; Question 2, regarding dental insurance regulations passing 63% to 21%; Question 3, expanding availability of liquor licenses, approved 45% to 40%; and Question 4, keeping a legislature-back law allowing immigrants without legal status to obtain drivers’ licenses by 53% to 39%.

Cluverius said, “Opponents of driver’s licenses for people living in the country illegally in Massachusetts have one person to blame for the strong Yes numbers on Question 4: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Relocating migrants to Martha’s Vineyard made voters in Massachusetts more sympathetic to those seeking a better life in America and suspicious of outside interference in the state.”

No-excuse early voting ends today, but in-person absentee voting is available until noon, Monday, Nov. 7, to those who qualify.

