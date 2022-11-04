Ruth’s House Hosts Annual ‘Changing Seasons, Changing Lives’ Fundraiser Saturday

Megan Hemenway By |

File photograph. (Image licensed by Ingram Image.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Ruth’s House is raising money for people across the Merrimack Valley with its annual gala and fundraiser, “Changing Seasons, Changing Lives.”

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-10:30 p.m., at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

Attendees may participate in a silent auction, play games and listen to music played by a disc jockey throughout the night. Appetizers and sweet treats will be served. Tickets cost $100.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit ruthshouse.org.

Comments are closed.