Haverhill Exchange Club’s 3rd Annual Hillie Hunt Returns with Scavenger Hunt and Afterparty

The Haverhill Exchange Club hosts its third annual “Hillie Hunt” Saturday with a scavenger hunt and afterparty.

The scavenger hunt takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m., with an afterparty from 8-11 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

The night features music from Spinner Music Productions, a 50/50 raffle and a variety of prizes. Participation costs $200 per team or car.

A portion of the proceeds benefit Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center to prevent child abuse.

For more information, visit haverhillexchangeclub.com.

