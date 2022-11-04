Haverhill Exchange Club’s 3rd Annual Hillie Hunt Returns with Scavenger Hunt and Afterparty

The Haverhill Exchange Club hosts its third annual “Hillie Hunt” Saturday with a scavenger hunt and afterparty.
The scavenger hunt takes place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 6-9 p.m., with an afterparty from 8-11 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.
The night features music from Spinner Music Productions, a 50/50 raffle and a variety of prizes. Participation costs $200 per team or car.
A portion of the proceeds benefit Michael B. Christensen Community and Family Support Center to prevent child abuse.
For more information, visit haverhillexchangeclub.com.