First of Two Haverhill Curbside Leaf Collections Takes Place Saturday

Haverhill holds the first of two citywide curbside leaf pickup days this Saturday.

City households that receive curbside trash collection may place open-top barrels or biodegradable paper leaf bags prior to 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5. A second collection day takes place and Saturday, Dec. 3.

Collection do not include brush, limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks. Brush may be dropped off at the Recycling Center, behind the Public Works garage, 500 Primrose St., Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Residents must have the 2022 sticker or a day pass to drop off brush or branches. The sticker may be purchased at HaverhillRecycle.org or in person, at the Public Works offices, weekdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

There’s more at HaverhillRecycle.org or residents may call the Solid Waste and Recycling Department at 978-420-3817.

