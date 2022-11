The Timberlane Players are putting on a production of William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” beginning tonight and continuing this weekend.

The show runs for three nights on Thursday, Nov. 3, Friday, Nov. 4, and Saturday, Nov. 5, from 7-9 p.m., at Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road, Plaistow, N.H. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, from 1-3 p.m.

Tickets cost $8 per person. To reserve tickets, call 603-257-5257.

