Northern Essex Community College Presents New Exhibit Exploring Artist’s Genetic Disorder

Northern Essex Community College hosts an art exhibit this month exploring Cleveland-based artist Max Denney’s cognitive genetic disorder.

The exhibit opens with a reception and artist talk tonight, Nov. 3, from 3-6 p.m., at the Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace, 100 Elliot St., Haverhill. Visitors may view the display throughout November, Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m.-9 p.m., and Fridays, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibit ends on Friday, Dec. 2.

Denney used oil-based crayons on paper to create the works which he says are “informed by a relationship with a Cosmic (Cognitive) Genetic Disorder.”

Denney earned a bachelor’s in art from the former Bradford College in Haverhill and a master’s in fine arts from the School for American Craftsman at Rochester Institute of Technology. He worked as an educator and world-renowned ceramicist for 25 years, but recently returned to drawing.

Art professor and gallery coordinator Marc Mannheimer explained the exhibit saying, “These are passionately charged pieces that speak to the work of Cy Twombly and Jean-Michel Basquiat. These works are much more than surface. Spending time in front of them reveals not only the obvious layers of color and marks but an elicitation of visceral emotion that art has the power to evoke. Denney’s works are a prime example of how visual art can reach us on multiple levels.”

For more information, email [email protected] or [email protected].

