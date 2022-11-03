Haverhill’s River Bards Fall Poetry Series Ends Friday with Author and Poet Dianne Tarpy

Haverhill’s River Bards is wrapping up its free fall poetry series with author and poet Dianne M. Tarpy as the final featured poet.

The reading takes place Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m., at HC Media, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. An open mic will follow and should end no later than 8:30 p.m.

Masks are highly recommended, but not required and there is a 50-person capacity limit for the space.

Tarpy is a Haverhill native and writer. She is the author of two books, “From the Heart” and “A New Day,” and reads her work at events throughout the local community. Before entering the poetry world, Tarpy previously worked in corporate telecommunications and won a number of national and local awards for her work achieved in giving back to her community.

To learn more about Dianne Tarpy, visit diannemtarpyauthor.com. For any questions, contact [email protected].

