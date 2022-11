Community Action is partnering with United Way this fall to host a Thanksgiving Meal Distribution in Haverhill.

Distribution takes place Saturday, Nov. 19, and includes holiday meal supplies.

Interested individuals and families are asked to complete a brief questionnaire located here or on the Community Action Facebook page. After completing the survey, a staff member will be in contact.

For more information, visit communityactioninc.org.

