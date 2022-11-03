2023 Haverhill Firefighter Calendars Now Available; Proceeds Support Local Charities

Local photographer Michael Jarvis is again issuing 12-month calendars of Haverhill firefighters at work with sale proceeds going to Haverhill Fire Department charities.

The large, colorful and spiral-bound calendars are available for $30 each. Jarvis, owner of Jarvi Productions, said one charity that will immediately benefit is the annual police and fire joint effort, “Heroes and Helpers,” which identifies needy children throughout the community and takes them Christmas shopping for their families during the holidays.

Jarvis thanked all members of the Haverhill Fire Department, Haverhill Firefighters Local 1011, and Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien for their support.

Calendars may be purchased at Haverhill Fire Department Credit Union, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill, visiting Jarvi Productions on Facebook or emailing [email protected].

